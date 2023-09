Bigg Boss 17 is the show everyone is talking about. Salman Khan will be back with his new set of contestants on TV from October 15, 2023. This time, we will have couples vs singles on the show that seems hugely inspired by Splitsvilla and Roadies. One of the contestants whose name is going around is Isha Malviya. Her claim to fame is the show Udaariyaan where she played the part of Jasmine. She did a great job in the vampish character and has a number of fans. Isha Malviya's name has been doing the rounds since a long time. She brought Bappa at home and sought special blessings. Also Read - Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan negative PR fiasco: Bebika Dhurve accuses the latter of spreading wrong news about everyone

Isha Malviya a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17

She put up a story where she thanked Lord Ganesha for always being by her side. Isha Malviya said she would need the blessings of Lord the most for the coming few days of her life. Fans feel that she is indeed going on Salman Khan's show. She will be one of the youngest contestants if she goes in. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 makers pull off a casting coup? Ayesha Singh to join Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma to spice up the drama?

Fans have assumed that she is indeed going on Salman Khan's show. They also said that she is too young and innocent to survive a tough show like Bigg Boss 17. This season will be dramatic to another level. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain all set to dethrone Hina Khan as the ultimate fashionista of Salman Khan's show; here's how

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 details

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the confirmed couples of the season. YouTubers Armaan Malik-Payal Malik along with Vivek and Khushi Choudhary will also enter the show. There is buzz of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt as well. However, there are chances of Neil going to Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa given that he is a good dancer. It seems Nyra Banerjee is also going to be on Bigg Boss 17. Earlier, it was said that Twinkle Arora would do the show as well.