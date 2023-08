Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been in the news ever since it began. The show is getting good reviews and also good ratings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is a part of the show this season. She has been good well on the show and as per reports, she is also one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. We have all seen Aishwarya’s entertaining side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. We have also seen her fun videos on Instagram that prove that she is an entertainer. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev reveals he had dinner with Falaq Naaz and family after eviction; shares his feelings were real

A promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has released where we see Bigg Boss meeting the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its final stage. The grand finale of the show will take place on August 14. Post Bigg Boss OTT 2 ends, Bigg Boss 17 will begin. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed to enter the show, will give an interesting twist to the finale?

Bigg Boss 17 offered to Aishwarya?

And even before it begins, Bigg Boss has offered season 17 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma. In the latest promo of the show, we see Bigg Boss speaking to the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show’s launch date REVEALED? Hot Scoop

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is also a part of KKK 13. She asked Bigg Boss if he misses her or not. Bigg Boss jokingly asks her to ‘shut up’. Later, Bigg Boss asks Aishwarya to mimic Archana. Aishwarya does that and makes everyone laugh.

Bigg Boss praises her and says that her talent should be seen in front of 150 cameras. He invites her to do Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss says, “Aishwarya your talent should be seen by 150 cameras. Our doors are always open for you so do consider coming.” The other contestants of the show cheered for Aishwarya and congratulated her. Take a look:

Aishwarya has been in the news after the reports of her fall out with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Soundous Moufakir came out. Soundous called Aishwarya disrespectful. Aishwarya hit back at her and said that she will get respect if she gives respect.