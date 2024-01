Bigg Boss 17 has just come to an end. The latest season of Salman Khan's show was a successful one as it brought enough name and fame for all the contestants. From winner Munawar Faruqui to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and others - Bigg Boss 17 made everyone extremely famous. A lot of fights took place inside the house. Bigg Boss 17 also became famous for the relationship drama amidst the couples. Now, the contestants are busy giving interviews and talking about their journey. Isha Malviya in a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha Malviya shared some house secrets. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui seemingly gets irritated as he falls down after being mobbed [Watch video]

Isha Malviya makes surprising claims about Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya revealed that inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, mics are installed even inside the bathroom. There are microphones installed that capture the noise inside the bathroom in case any contestant says anything. Even though the contestants are not wearing the mic, their voice will get captured. The Udaariyaan actress also spoke at length about the scolding she received from Karan Johar and Salman Khan over the Weekend Ka Vaar. She said that when Salman Khan scolded her she felt very hurt and went to the bathroom and cried. She also mentioned that she regrets not crying no camera though as it would have got her some sympathy. On one of the Weekend Ka Vaars, Karan Johar bashed Isha Malviya for having fun when Munawar Faruqui's personal life got exposed on the show. He said that she enjoyed every part of it. Over this, Isha Malviya said that she took Karan Johar's response positively. It affected her but there wasn't much that she could do about. She also said that she enjoys talking and wants something to discuss. So when Ayesha Khan revealed a shocking detail about Munawar Faruqui, she shared it with Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel.

Here's a video of Karan Johar slamming Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya Bigg Boss 17 journey

Isha Malviya's Bigg Boss 17 journey was quite a roller coaster ride. She entered the house along with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Then as a wildcard contestant, Samarth Jurel, her current boyfriend entered the show. She shocked all by denying her relationship with Samarth. But eventually she accepted it. Her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar kept her in the news.