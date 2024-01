Bigg Boss 17 came to an end with Munawar Faruqui winning the show. He received maximum votes and managed to beat Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar. While Munawar won the show, Abhishek Kumar turned out to be the first runner-up. Abhishek who was a part of Udaariyaan had a shocking Bigg Boss 17 journey. His equation with Isha Malviya, fights with the contestants, and the slap-gate incident with Samarth Jurel kept him in the news all the time. Post Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar received a warm welcome in his home. He even managed to meet Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra put 'Winner in female category' in her Insta bio? Amused netizens say 'Lagta hai main galat...'

On social media, videos and pictures of Abhishek Kumar, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have gone viral. Ankit Gupta who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 openly expressed his support for Abhishek Kumar when he was inside the house. He even called him his younger brother. It seems that last evening, Abhishek Kumar and Ankit Gupta met along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Thanks to pictures and videos, Ankit Gupta is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans are calling Ankit and Abhishek Kumar's reunion as 'Bharat Milap'. They even cut a cake. Also Read - Did Salman Khan advise Arbaaz Khan against marrying Sshura Khan?

Check out reactions on Abhishek and Ankit's reunion.

That’s so cute?♥️ love How he adores and respects Ankit?

Bade Bhaiya feels so proud?#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/vB9qzUNzRl — Ajoo? (@ajooxheart) January 30, 2024

While Abhishek and Ankit's reunion is making fans go all aww, Priyanka and Ankit's camaraderie in the pictures and video is making fans blush. They are together known as Priyankit. They are together since Udaariyaan days and even though they have not given any tag to their relationship, fans want them to be couple and even get married.

Cuties showed up their faces ?❤️? twinning is must though ??

No Nazar to their happiness ?? PS: good I am awake ??#AnkitGupta#PriyankaChaharChaudhary #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/hdIekVtH9W — Kainat ☕? (@Kainat12792001) January 29, 2024

What's next for Abhishek Kumar?

Talking about Abhishek Kumar, the actor hasn't revealed details of his upcoming projects yet. It is being anticipated that he may appear in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.