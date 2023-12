Bigg Boss 17 will soon see the entry of Aoora. The K-Pop singer is making waves in India after his version of Jimmy Jimmy went viral on Instagram. He will go inside as the latest wild card. Aoora has been in India for the past few months. He has performed in states like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Aoora is also making a lot of reels with Indian dancers. Aoora and Salman Khan had a very funny conversation on stage. Aoora said he is not fond of cooking per se. Salman told him that he has to do that inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. We have to see how the housemates react to Aoora now... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reveals Janta's three favourite contestants and it's not Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra or Isha Malviya

Aoora also made Salman Khan say Sarangaheyo on the platform. He did the towel dance as well with the superstar. But netizens are shocked to see Salman Khan do the aegyo with him on stage. Take a look at the reactions.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show gets the lowest TRPs ever, here are the reasons for failure?

I- what?? SALMAN KHAN DOING AEGYO!!!?? THIS IS A MULTI VERSE https://t.co/3ICwgguScU — moa's motivation ⭐ (@yeonjunized18) December 8, 2023

No way he made Salman Khan do Aegyo??????? pic.twitter.com/mhxctNOdUp — Sanskriti Sabban ⁷? |?⍤⃝?| Military wife? (@SanskritiSabban) December 8, 2023

never in my wildest dream I thought I'll see salman khan doing aegyo https://t.co/zkQzjZrGfk — tay ⁷ taejincember let's go (@kimgayism) December 8, 2023

fuck it SALMAN KHAN AEGYO KING ‼️‼️?????? pic.twitter.com/W25Nkd7zEF — poo ⁷ (@luffyoongs) December 8, 2023

No pleaseeee.....?????? Never in my weirdest nightmare I thought I would see SALMAN KHAN doing aegyo ???? https://t.co/LapeyT2sWk — Luluu⁷ (IA) (@Wrapmonstaaaa) December 8, 2023

As we know, Aegyo is a form of South Korean greeting cum endearment. Salman Khan has done it for the first time ever. Aoora is going quite viral with locals despite knowing very little Hindi. We have to see how he performs with the language barrier inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Sana Raees Khan or Arun Mahashettey? Who will get evicted?