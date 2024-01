Bigg Boss 17 has become the talk of the town. The controversial reality show has always been the favourite and this season was quite decent. The TRPs of the show have also been good. People have loved the way the contestants have played and every day social media is filled with comments on the contestants of the season. Currently, only nine contestants are left in the show. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. Sana Raees Khan was one of the contestants of this season. The lawyer played the game well and grabbed headlines for her friendship with Vicky Jain. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and others' family members asked to evict one from nominated contestants?

She was loved by many but unfortunately, the lady got low votes and was eliminated. Sana had many fights in the house and her dance moves left everyone shocked. Now, the famous lawyer is all set to participate in another reality show after Bigg Boss.

Sana Raees Khan to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

As per reports in Times Now, Sana Raees Khan is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She has been approached for the show and the diva is also planning to give a nod to the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Bigg Boss will end on January 28 and post that everyone will wait for Khatron Ke Khiladi. The stunt based reality show also has a massive fan following. Last season, we saw Dino James winning the show while Arjit Taneja emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Bigg Boss 17 star Aishwarya Sharma was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and she emerged as the second runner up of the show.