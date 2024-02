Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28 and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show while Mannara is the second runner-up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth place respectively. The show has ended but fans are still interested in what the contestants are doing. The Bigg Boss 17 contestants recently had a reunion at a party organised by Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra approached for a web series?

Abhishek and Mannara have been paired together in a music video titled, Saanware. However, many fans wanted Munawar and Mannara to star in a project together. People even asked them if they will do a project together. Munawar and Mannara have been friends since the start. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals Bigg Boss 17 made her a 'deep thinker'; says she will eventually overcome the mental turmoil

They had some fun moments and people started calling them #Munara. They had some amazing bond but later things went dirty. They started fighting and saying mean things to each other. By the end, their relationship was not as it was in the beginning.

But fans still love watching them together. And, for all those fans, we have a good news. A social media post says that Munawar and Mannara are coming together for Ekta Kapoor's web series. A post on Film Windows says that the web show will be made by Ekta Kapoor. It read, "#manarachopra #munawarfaruqui will be seen together in #EktaKapoor webseries"

However, nothing is confirmed yet. But as per reports, Munawar and Mannara both have been approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have also been approached for the show.

It will be interesting to see which project they will be a part of. We cannot wait to see Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra together in the web series.