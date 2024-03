Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal were always at loggerheads since their time on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Initially, the duo were cordial with each other; however, as Bigg Boss 17 progressed, they developed a strong hatred towards each other. One might have thought that since Bigg Boss 17 is now over, the duo would move on from their animosity towards each other and would maturely greet and meet each other in the outside world. However, it seems Anurag Dobhal is not in the mood to let bygones be bygones as he recently accused Munawar of being an online gangster and even challenged him to a fight in a boxing match. Also Read - Elvish Yadav hits back at trolls who slammed him over his friendly banter with Munawar Faruqui; says, 'Gaali galauch thodi na karunga'

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui accused of being an online gangster by Anurag Dobhal

It so happened that Anurag Dobhal recently uploaded a video on his respective social media handle where he stated that in between Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav's fight, he has been unnecessarily dragged and how he is being targeted by Munawar's fandom. He openly accused Munawar to stop being an online gangster and troll, and if he really has the guts, he can come out in the open and have a proper man-to-man fight in a boxing match. Anurag even tagged Munawar in his story and used some derogatory words.

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal was the first one who openly stated that the makers of Bigg Boss 17 will make Munawar Faruqui win and how there is no point in trying to win the show. Munawar and Anurag had frequent fights in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Munawar also used to advise co-contestant Mannara Chopra that Anurag cannot be trusted, which irked the YouTuber. In fact, Munawar even stated that he will make sure that he will leave Anurag till the tunnel (which means to the exit door of Bigg Boss 17), and the Lock Upp season 1 winner successfully did so.

It would be interesting to see if Munawar Faruqui will reply to Anurag's post or will he ignore his challenge to have a fight.