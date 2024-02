Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was recently seen happily posing with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and producer Raghav Sharma. The trio posed for the pictures and their snaps are going viral on the internet. The fans have flooded the comments section with reactions on the same. Munawar seems to be enjoying his life to the fullest after he won Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Since then he has been making headlines after winning the reality show. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli take a dig at Bigg Boss 17 success party; here's how netizens reacted

Munawar arrived at the Bigg Boss 17 success bash with Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and others. In the picture, Shubman and Munawar were seen twinning in black and looked handsome and netizens showered their love on the duo. Also Read - Naagin 7: Not Ankita Lokhande but Isha Malviya to play the lead role after Tejasswi Prakash?

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's snap with Shubman Gill

Trending Now

One user commented, 'King and prince in one frame', while another said, 'Munawar king'. The third user wrote, 'Dongri's king'. Another user wrote, 'They look so good together, this is too good.. wow, I’m just amazed with this'.

On the personal front, Munawar's dating life has grabbed all the eyeballs. YouTuber Raghav Sharma was in the news for being in a relationship with actor Avneet Kaur as per reports. While there are rumours that Shubman is dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.