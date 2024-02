Aditya Narayan has been in the news ever since the news of his incident with a fan during a concert has come out. It happened so that Aditya's video has gone viral. He was performing at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. During his concert, he was seen throwing away a fan's phone. This video got him a lot of hate as fans did not like his behaviour with people. They trolled him for misbehaving with his fans. However, recently, the event manager at the college clarified that Aditya threw the student's phone because that person was dragging Aditya's feet and irritating him. Also Read - Elvish Yadav slap incident: Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal extends full support to his friend; says, 'Not acceptable'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan's cute chemistry is clearly visible in these leaked viral pictures; Take a look

The event manager spoke to Zoom TV and said that the person was not someone from the college as well and Aditya had even taken many selfies with him but he was still irritating the singer in between. He also added that even Darshan Rawal has stopped doing shows in colleges because of such incidents that happened. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reacts to her fights with Vicky Jain on TV; says 'It’s painful to...'

Trending Now

Munawar Faruqui trolls Aditya Narayan

However, Munawar Faruqui has now slammed Aditya for his behaviour. Munawar is known for his roasting and this time Aditya Narayan is the target. It seems the Bigg Boss 17 winner has not liked the behaviour of the singer. He took to X and wrote the lyrics of Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan's song 'Papa Kehte Hai'.

But, he has changed the lyrics and wrote, "Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega #AdityaNarayan"

Take a look at the post here:

Papa kehte hain,

badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 13, 2024

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Munawar, he won the Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss 17 on January 28. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth place respectively.

Watch the exclusive interview of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui

Munawar was one of the strongest contestant and before Bigg Boss 17, he has won the Kangana Ranaut hosted show, Lock Upp as well.