YouTuber and social media influencer Abhishek Malhan became a household name thanks to Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was among the strongest player and even though he reached the finale, he lost the trophy to Elvish Yadav. Abhishek Malhan, however, earned a lot of fame thanks to the show and now has some ardent fan-followers who often trend him on social media. Well, so is he ready to enter the controversial house again? There's a lot of discussion around Bigg Boss 18 and its contestants. Will Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan be a part of it? Well, he wants to be but only if Salman Khan does THIS for him.

Abhishek Malhan to be a part of Bigg Boss 18?

Abhishek Malhan recently took to his social media account to share a video from a party night. He can be seen opening up a champagne bottle. The caption of this video is 'Hello @beingsalmankhan Ambani ji ji shadi se time mile to hello zaroor likhdena'. Further, the text on the video reads that if Salman Khan comments on this video then he will enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. His followers have drastic and hilarious reaction to it. One of the comments read, "Ek Comment karke agar fasa diya taab keya karoge??" So if Abhishek enters Bigg Boss 18 house, will he win? Given how popular he is on social media and otherwise, there are high chances. Last, Bigg Boss 17 was won by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Check out Abhishek Malhan's video below:

The die-hard fans of Abhishek Malhan are waiting for Salman Khan to comment on the video so that they get to see him in Bigg Boss 18.

Recently, Abhishek Malhan also hit headlines due to Manisha Rani. She won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and a video had gone viral in which Manisha and Abhishek were seen connecting over video call. Manisha and Abhishek shared a very good bond in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and their friendship is still intact. They want the two of them to do as many projects together as possible. Abhishek Malhan was also a part of Temptation Island 2.