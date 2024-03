Bigg Boss 18: It's just been two months since Bigg Boss 17 ended, and talks of Bigg Boss 18 have already started. Celebrities like Sreerama Chandra, Abhishek Malhan, social media influencer Pooja Sharma Rekha, and others names have been circulating for Salman Khan's hosted show. Mishkat Varma, who is currently essaying the role of Adhiraj in Sumbul Touqeer starrer show Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has been away from reality shows even after working in television for many years. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actor shares his thoughts about reality shows and whether he would consider participating in Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 18: Abhishek Malhan is willing to be a part of the show but only if Salman Khan does THIS for him

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Sreerama Chandra to join Bigg Boss 18? Singer reveals

Mishkat Varma to participate in Bigg Boss 18? The actor reacts

Shedding light on the kind of reality show he would be interested in participating in the future and those reality shows in which he would never participate, Mishkat Verma said, "It depends on the kind of reality show. If you are talking about Bigg Boss, I don't think I am cut out for that. I'm not looking down upon the show; it's a very big show. It's just that I won't be able to do a show like Bigg Boss. I don't have the skill set to be a part of a show like that. If it's a dance-based show, I would love to do it. Any show apart from that, where it's called reality but it has nothing to do with reality, then I wouldn't do it for sure because I'll make a fool of myself. I am not cut out for such shows. To participate in such a show, you need a certain kind of mindset and determination to do anything and everything, and I don't think I can do it for the reality show." Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain didn’t want to marry her due to THIS reason

Trending Now

Here's a video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

Talking about Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, rumours are rife that the show might go off the air soon. While the audience has loved the story and Mishkat and Sumbul Touqeer's on-screen chemistry, sadly the same hasn't reflected in TRPs, which aren't very impressive. It is stated that before IPL 2024 starts, the channel might axe the show. Lately, Sony TV is seen going on a path which it was initially reluctant to follow. With shows like Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai and Mehendi Wala Ghar, it seems that Sony TV is finally making a shift to the drama and saas-bahu sagas genre.