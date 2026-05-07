Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna all set to push limits in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor says, 'Winning isn't my main goal'

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The actor says he is participating to face new challenges and push his emotional and physical limits, not just to win the trophy.

Gaurav Khanna, the Bigg Boss 19 winner, is one of the participants confirmed to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Gaurav doesn't appear to be competing in another reality program only to win, though. This time, the TV star seems to be motivated by something fresh. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, Gaurav claims, "I’ve never chased trophies or victories as the main goal. Though yes, I am competitive and I always want to do well in whatever I take on, winning is never a prerequisite for me."

Why is Gaurav Khanna participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The Bigg Boss 19 winner said to the Times of India that he is joining Khatron Ke Khiladi to take on new challenges. Gaurav acknowledged that there may be times when he may experience fear or panic. He wants to face his challenges because he wants to explore what his journey will bring him. His statement revealed that he would give his maximum effort to the performance even though his main goal did not involve winning the trophy.

Gaurav Khanna not fixated on winning KKK15?

He added, " I do want to perform well, but that doesn’t mean I’m fixated on winning the ultimate prize."

What's in store for Gaurav Khanna fans?

Also, Gaurav promised his supporters that when he performs in Khatron Ke Khiladi, they will see a variety of emotions. The actor stated that he is prepared to communicate all of his emotions during tasks, including joy, anxiety, and even discomfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

What did Gaurav say about the tasks?

Gaurav stated that he is aware that the tasks on Rohit Shetty's program Khatron Ke Khiladi will be "physically taxing." The feats would also be mentally taxing, he continued, but he believes he is ready for it all.

Talking about the show, he said, "Everything is so extreme that you have to be just on the brink of your thought process. A lot of stunts can break you and bring out emotions, and I’m ready to do all that."

About Gaurav Khanna

Indian actor Gaurav Khanna is well-known for his roles in well-liked Hindi TV series. His roles in Bhabhi, Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and Love Ne Mila Di Jodi helped him acquire fame, but his depiction of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa made him a household name.

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