Bigg Boss season 4 and Lock Upp fame Sara Khan has recently found someone special. The gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating Shantanu Raje who is a pilot from Thane. In an interview with ETimes, a source informed the portal that the actress is dating Shantanu for some time now on. The two met on social media and became friends instantly. The couple fell head over heels in love with each other. Reportedly, Sara is quite serious about Shantanu and she will soon make an official announcement about her relationship with Shantanu. Shantanu posted a picture of the duo posing with Mohit and wrote, "Very excited for my first ever music video I will be featuring in the Song with Sara Khan❤️ Sung by the great Mr. sir".

Sara and Shantanu recently celebrated Eid together and enjoyed themselves to the fullest. The two will also be starring together in a music video by Mohit Chauhan. This was the sole reason why Sara did not show any interest in Shivam Sharma's proposal in 's reality show Lock Upp. It seems as if the actress does not want to be associated with any controversies and wants to handle things maturely. The actress was last seen in 's show Lock Upp. Sara and Shantanu are currently enjoying their relationship phase and are giving major love goals with their pictures.