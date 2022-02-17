’s wedding became the talk of the town when pictures of her dressed as a bride were leaked on social media in 2019. Later, it was revealed that the actress has tied the knot with a man named Ritesh. Everyone thought that she is faking her marriage, but last year, Rakhi and her husband Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their fights in the reality show grabbed everyone’s attention, and a few days ago, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh. Now, Bigg Boss 7 contestant has spoken up about Rakhi and Ritesh’s split. Also Read - Lock Upp: Netizens slam trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor reality show; call it ‘Sasta Bigg Boss

While talking to Times of India, Sofia, who had tied the knot with Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu, said, "It reminds me of the fraud that my husband did with me. Even my husband turned out to be a conman. He married me, stole all my expensive things, money and left. I feel my friend Rakhi is a sweet person and he (Ritesh) has taken advantage of her."

"I suggest Rakhi forgets about him. Men who lie always lie. Her husband needs help. Rakhi also needs healing. She has been living a lie. No wonder people thought the marriage was a lie, because it is. He lied. Rakhi probably does not understand what real love is anymore, and she will need healing. I am sending her healing in this phase of her life so that she may know right from wrong and truth from a lie. Truth always wins in the end and a lie always gets caught. It is a great awakening when you see the truth, for all that can see truth can see God. I have seen Rakhi's posts on Instagram about God and Jesus. Let the light of love and truth shine upon her. I send her my blessings and my angels to help her through this time," she further added.

Well, when Rakhi announced her separation, netizens trolled her for being a drama queen. She was even spotted by paparazzi recently, and she told them that she is feeling ‘depressed’.