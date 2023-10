Bigg Boss 9 couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira had recently opened up about their pregnancy. The couple announced the happy news and have been sharing a lot of their maternity shoot pictures. Keith had also organized a grand baby shower ceremony for his wife. Rochelle and Keith had some stunning and classy pictures for their maternity shoot. Now, the couple has announced the happiest news of their lives. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar and other TV actresses' first pictures with their adorable baby bumps

Yes, Keith and Rochelle have been blessed with a baby girl on October 1. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news in the most beautiful way. They shared a short video as they announced the news. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17 couple theme, here are real-life jodis who won hearts in previous seasons

Rochelle and Keith announce their baby's arrival

Along with the video, they wrote, “Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl , Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you. And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27 #blessed #firstchild #excitedparents #babygirl” Also Read - Bigg Boss 9 fame Rochelle Rao flaunts her fully grown baby bump as she announces her FIRST pregnancy with hubby Keith Sequeira

Trending Now

Take a look at Rochelle and Keith’s cute post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Rao Sequeira (@rochellerao)

Friends and fans congratulate the new parents

As soon as they shared the news, their friends from the industry congratulated them. Soni Razdan, Tanvi Thakker, Sugandha Mishra, Evelyn Sharma, Sana Makbul and others commented on the post. Many of their fans also commented on the post and showered love on the family.