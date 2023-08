We have heard so many happy news from celebrities lately. Many of the TV celebrities have announced the arrival of their babies or have announced pregnancy. Now, another couple from telly town has given a good news. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 9 couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan; a look at bikini babes who raised the mercury levels on Salman Khan's show

They took to Instagram to announce their first pregnancy. They have shared some beautiful pictures together. In the pictures, Rochelle Rao is seen flaunting her fully grown baby bump in the pictures. Keith is cutely holding Rochelle’s baby bump. The couple is seen twinning in pink outfits for their pregnancy photoshoot. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Gauahar Khan, Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli: 11 hottest Bigg Boss contestants who stole all hearts away

Keith and Rochelle's happy news

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One” Take a look: Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, check out the bikini babes who made fans drool over the years

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira)

As soon as they shared the news, TV celebrities showered love on the couple. Anita Hassanandani, Bharti Singh, Kishwer Merchant, Sugandha Mishra, Vijayendra Kumeria, Tanvi Thakker and others congratulated the parents-to-be.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao got married on March 4, 2018. The couple had participated in Bigg Boss 9 together as a couple.

TV couples who recently gave good news

Recently, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy were blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy. Gautam had recently shared a picture with his babies and spoke about a dad being born through his photo.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth also welcomed a baby boy recently. Vatsal announced the arrival of their baby with an Instagram post. He wrote, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.”

Congratulations to Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira!