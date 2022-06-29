Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi threatened to be killed like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala; thanks Jaipur police for help

Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi has thanked the Jaipur police for arresting a man who tried to extort money from him. It seems he was told to pay up or else he did be shot dead like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The Bigg Boss 10 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to social media to thank the cops. He tweeted, " Ifeel blessed and thankful to....@Tomarhricha...Add SP RamSingh ji

Ifeel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha

Add SP RamSingh ji

Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit.Igot email,claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10 Lakh or else they would killme.Last week was stressful pic.twitter.com/BD6k5i226R — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) June 29, 2022

The Chitrakoot police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh as ransom. He claimed that he was a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest was made from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area. Richa Tomar who is the deputy commissioner of police started the investigation. Also Read - Drishyam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar dies from lung infection; Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu and more offer condolences [View Tweets]

In the attachment, it was written that the man is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and want ransom of Rs 10 lakh from Manu Punjabi. The tracking of the same was done through the IP address and later through mobile phone. The person has been identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan known as Tony. It seems he is a drug addict. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra describes Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie in the most adorable manner; proves she's the coolest maasi ever [Watch]

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab. The horrific killing sent shockwaves across India as condolences poured in for the rapper. The assassination was orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the orders of Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. Bishnoi has revealed how they made an elaborate plan to kill but it failed. They also had their sights on Bollywood filmmaker .