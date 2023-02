Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik has garnered immense popularity with the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16. Recently, the show ended and rapper MC stan was announced as the winner. Bigg Boss contestant and viewers of the show showered their love on Abdu. He amazed all the contestants of this season and his fan following increased after he entered the house. Recently, the young singer, who is considered the cutest celebrity in India, has listed down his wishes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan got these EXPENSIVE gifts from Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Badshah, his girlfriend Buba and more?

Abdu was present at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2023 where he interacted with the media. In a quick interview with a media portal, Instant Bollywood, Abdu Rozik revealed his bucket list. The reporter asked him who is his favourite film star and whom he want to meet. To this Abdu replied he has three dreams in life and out of which one is fulfilled already.

In the video, Abdu revealed his dream is to take his parents to Haj and his second wish is to meet . He mentioned that he is a die heart fan of King Khan and wants to meet him one day. Abdu revealed he loves SRK very much and has been watching his movies since young age. He further added his third dream is to meet , who is now like a brother to him. met Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss house and made a great bond with the superstar.

For the unversed, Abdu booked entire theaters to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster film Pathaan. He invited fans and paparazzi to watch the film with him. A video of the special screening is now going viral on social media. In the theater, Abdu Rozik was seen dancing to the titular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie. On the work front, Abdu Rozik launched his new song Pyaar after his exit from Bigg Boss 16.