Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan is out of jail, and he claims to have met Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra inside and recalls how it was the most horrific experience as he spent there for more than 26 months, which is one year and two months. Ajaz Khan was jailed for procuring drugs, and he expressed his sadness that he was declared a culprit before reaching the court. In an interview with ETimes," One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don't want to say anything about the person who made the case against me (referring to Sameer Wankhede), and the world is witnessing what's happening to him. I wish him good luck. I was considered guilty even before the verdict was pronounced. I was finally granted bail by the Supreme Court, but I was in jail for 26 months, and I missed out on work and my son's growing-up years." Also Read - Before Archana Gautam, Rapper MC Stan on Bigg Boss 16, these celebs became the HATED contestants on Salman Khan show

Ajaz claims of meeting Aryan Khan in jail. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Kohli, Om Swami — These contestants found themselves in legal troubles for one reason or another

The actor further added, "Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough, but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son. I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the IAI. You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai enter the house, a look at 9 strongest wildcard contestants from all seasons

Ajaz Khan gained fame with his stint in Bigg Boss and his flirtatious nature towards Gauahar Khan, but was slammed by Salman Khan for being within his limits. Ajaz has ben surrounded in a lot of controversy and the buzz is that the actor is planning to make a film on his life and will release it on OTT in form of web series. Ajaz is right now living wit his family that he longed during his jail sentence.