Rahul Mahajan’s marital life has been the talk of the town. He is married for the third time to Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina. His marital life has been quite difficult. Rahul got married to Shweta Singh in 2006 and got divorced in 2008. He later got married to Dimpy Ganguly in 2010. He had met Dimpy during his reality show, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega. However, they also had an ugly separation in 2015. Rahul recently appeared in Smart Jodi with his wife, Natalya. They looked quite adorable and had an amazing chemistry on the show. But, the latest news about their divorce is quite shocking. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jad Hadid showing his a*s to Swami Om throwing pee on contestants; times when lines were crossed in Salman Khan show

A report in the Times Of India says that the couple has headed for a divorce. A source close to the portal said that there have been compatibility issues between the two since the start. They have been stretching their marriage as long as they could. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik and more - Meet the biggest flirts of Salman Khan's show ever

However, they have been separated last year and have filed for divorce. They have also filed for a divorce last year. One of Rahul’s close friends also spoke to the portal. The friend shared that he was in shock after his third divorce but he is fine now. Also Read - From Shalin Bhanot to Nandish Sandhu: TV stars who were accused of domestic violence by their partners

Trending Now

Rahul Mahajan on his divorce

His friend also said that he is hoping to find love and does not want to speak about his personal life now. Rahul Mahajan also reacted to the news and said that he wants to keep his private life private and does not want to speak about it. He neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

He shared that he does not even talk to his friends about his private life. Rahul also said that he is doing well now. Natalya refused to comment on the news.

Rahul has been a part of Bigg Boss 2 and had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger.