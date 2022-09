Bigg Boss fame Rohit Verma who is a popular designer recently revealed that he was sexually abused by his uncle when he was 8 years old. Rohit spoke his heart out as he shared a horrifying incident that he went through during his childhood. Rohit revealed that he comes from a good family and his family members have old ideas. He even said that he was sexually abused in his childhood by his uncle when he was eight. The designer further added saying that his uncle made him wear sari and also put hot wax on his body. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal marital saga: After BFF Rohit Verma's interview, fans comment that their divorce should be televised like Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

He further revealed that his uncle did horrific abusive acts with him and he had to go through the pain for three to four years. Rohit said that he never told his parents due to fear. He even recalled his years of working as a prostitute in Mumbai where he had to wore women's outfits. He revealed how he bought himself designer bags and added that he does not regret the phase as he needed money. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal marital crisis: Kashmera Shah supports the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star; calls him 'innocent', hints at loopholes in the domestic violence charge and more

A few weeks earlier, Rohit was in news for unfollowing his bestie Nisha Rawal on social media. The model designer was quite supportive during Nisha's martial crisis time. Also Read - Has Nisha Rawal's infidelity as alleged by Karan Mehra put a dent in her friendship with Rohit K Verma [Exclusive]