Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is an internet sensation who is known for her ultra-hot and bizarre looks. She manages to turn her head in style with her ultimate fashion game. Urfi's unconventional look on the internet will leave you shocked. Time and again, the diva leaves everyone surprised with her box fashion. Recently, she shared a video wherein she wore a blue high-slit dress without underwear. Urfi is the only actress who dares to go out all bold. She shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, "Feeling blue". She also completed her look by wearing matching gloves and also flaunted her toned body by wearing high heels. Her make-up and earrings were on-point.

Watch the video -

Within no time, Urfi got mercilessly trolled with her outfit and netizens filled negative comments on her feed. One user wrote, 'Bhagvan jor se hawa chalado please', while another commented saying, 'Konsi fashion hai Dii ye'. The third user wrote, 'Kuch NH dala niche'. Urfi's fans have loved her daring look and gone gaga over it.

On the work front, Urfi rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT and often gets trolled for her fashion choices. She started her TV career with Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya and wored in several popular shows.