Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is making news and Sneha Wagh is one of the star contestants of this season. As we know, the actress has had two failed marriage so far. Before going inside the house she gave a couple of interviews where she revealed that her first husband physically abused her, while she was tortured in the second one. Now, Kamya Panjabi who is friends with the family of her second husband has slammed her. She has asked what is the need of playing the victim card before taking on such a big project. The actress slammed back at her detractors saying that she knows her second husband and his folks and things would go bad if she opened her mouth.
Anurag Solanki who is an interior designer by profession also thanked Kamya Panjabi for supporting him in this matter. This is what he tweeted...
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is being hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar who is undergoing cancer treatment right now.
