Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is making news and Sneha Wagh is one of the star contestants of this season. As we know, the actress has had two failed marriage so far. Before going inside the house she gave a couple of interviews where she revealed that her first husband physically abused her, while she was tortured in the second one. Now, Kamya Panjabi who is friends with the family of her second husband has slammed her. She has asked what is the need of playing the victim card before taking on such a big project. The actress slammed back at her detractors saying that she knows her second husband and his folks and things would go bad if she opened her mouth.

And yes if my husband would hav been her exhusband I would have made sure that a defamation case is filed against her for maligning his image! For everyone who knows nothing about this shud kindly stay away n wait till the time she comes out n clarifies this interview she gave! https://t.co/aDazsz5B5u pic.twitter.com/2kVLY0MojV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 21, 2021

The way you're attacking her, I thought your husband is her ex-husband? There's possibility that this might be her pr but so far she has not done anything questionable in the house. So you can relax. — peezee_mithu (@peezee__) September 21, 2021

Maam I was relaxed only till date,never said a word but she gave an interview b4 entering da hou n da 2nd husband she is talking abt is like my family!U expect me to keep my mouth shut knowing da truth?His family is so troubled aft Sneha’s statement!I will take a stand 4 my frnd! https://t.co/aDazsz5B5u — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 21, 2021

Bull freaking shit u wanted 2 get into biggboss,good,u did but why play a victim card?Don’t knw abt ur 1st marriage but 2nd u dare not make these stories jus 4 da sake of da game! I can get the facts out u know it very well!Goodluck!Don’t play it dirty @the_sneha #BiggBossMarathi pic.twitter.com/w9qfnUbXlq — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 20, 2021

Honestly, iss desh meh ek aurat jab abla nari bannke kuch kehti hai toh uska yakeen kar liya jata hai n bina jaane pehchane aadmi ko judge kar liya jaata hai ki woh hi bura hai but in this case I know the truth bcos I knw the man n the reality too well so pls u kindly chill out. https://t.co/Wn99H5wxgT — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 20, 2021

Anurag Solanki who is an interior designer by profession also thanked Kamya Panjabi for supporting him in this matter. This is what he tweeted...

Thank u kamya!I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once? #BiggBossMarathi

P.S I m the 2nd husband. https://t.co/uwzCUtFf4h — Anurag solanki (@anurag2202) September 21, 2021

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is being hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar who is undergoing cancer treatment right now.