Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Contestant list to premiere date, what to expect from Ritesh Deshmukh-hosted show?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Ritesh Deshmukh hosted show has been buzzing online ever since the show was announced. If you are a fan of Bigg Boss and excited to watch the show, here is everything you need to know about it.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has been making a huge buzz online ahead of its premiere. The new season is set to start premiering soon with new faces participating in the show. Loyal fans of Bigg Boss are quite excited to know about the participants. Amid the buzz, a few names have been circulating who are likely to appear on the show as contestants. Are you excited to know about the tentative contestants of the show? Then here is what we know about it.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 expected contestant list

This time, some celebrities like Deepali Sayyed, Sagar Karande, Sanket Pathak, Sonali Raut, Vishal Kotian are expected to participate in the show. Along with them, Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om co-star Shreyas Talpade is reportedly set to take part in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 as a contestant.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 host

This time again, the show will be hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh. After his name was announced, fans were quite excited to see the actor’s hosting skills that especially in Bigg Boss. This time, the show promises to be extravagant.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 theme

The season, the show has a theme of Heaven and Hell. It promises of more drama as the house doors will be divided into two parts. As per reports, the mysterious doors will increase the confrontation and suspense between the contestants.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

Ritesh Deshmukh hosted show is set to premiere on January 11 on Colors Marathi at 8 pm. The show will also be available on a popular digital platform so that fans don’t miss any action of the contestant. It will also stream on JioHotstar simultaneously. While sharing a promo of this season, the makers wrote, “Maharashtra's storm will come, Grand Premiere's colourful ceremony will be celebrated... ?❤️ ? Bigg Boss Marathi will open the door, the game of fate will change! 'Big Boss Marathi' 11th January at 8 pm. Only on Colors Marathi and @jiohotstar.”

About Bigg Boss Marathi

The first four seasons of the show was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. The first season was won by Megha Dhade, in the second season Shiv Thakare took the trophy home, Vishhal Nikam won the third season in the show and the fourth season’s winner is Akshaye Kelkar. The fifth season of the Bigg Boss Marathi was won by Suraj Chavan. From season 5, Ritesh Deshmukh started hosting the show, which went on air for 70 days.

