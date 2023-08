Jiya Shankar has been part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 since the beginning. She tried different things to do well on the show, and now she's getting close to the finale week. She had good and bad times in the Bigg Boss house. She handled herself well in all situations, whether it was making friends or having disagreements. She also flirted with others on the show.

Jiya Shankar closeness to Abhishek Malhan

Jiya Shankar was seen in the Bigg Boss house with Abhishek Malhan. They seemed to be in a romantic relationship, but she had a relationship with someone else before that. She hasn't talked much about her personal life, but there were reports about her being close to another famous actor. However, they're not together anymore. Let's find out who this actor was.

Jiya Shankar dated Paras Arora

Jiya Shankar was linked to TV actor Paras Arora. People talked a lot about their relationship, but they never said anything publicly about it. Paras Arora is known for playing roles like Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Shivaji, Abhimanyu in Mahabharata, and Vivaan Rajvanshi in the movie Udaan.

Spilt Pain over a relationship

In a chat with a portal, Jiya Shankar talked about her personal life. She said she wasn't happy in that relationship. She admitted, "My love life hasn't been very good." She thinks the current generation doesn't understand itself well and is confused. She's not sure if she's only meeting such people or if it's a more widespread issue. She feels that today's generation might have problems with themselves.