Reality TV show Bigg Boss has been among the most loved and most controversial shows. Last year, the makers launched an OTT version of the TV show. It was hosted by Karan Johar. Well, Bigg Boss OTT is back with its second season and this time, it is Salman Khan who is going to take the seat as the host. By dropping teasers and promos, the makers are creating enough buzz around the same. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 anthem has been released and it stars Salman Khan and Raftaar.

The promo video starts with Salman Khan introducing the theme of this season. A lot of new things have been incorporated in this season and the audience will have the ultimate power over the game. Live Interactivity has been introduced this season which means that the audience will be able to control the tasks like that of ration and more. Multicamera streaming has also been introduced so that the audience can see everything that is happening in every corner of the house. Live Chatting and all has also been incorporated.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 anthem has been created by Raftaar. Salman Khan and the rapper pull off the hook step of the anthem. The rap reveals all about the new and interesting elements of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Watch Salman Khan and Raftaar's Bigg Boss OTT 2 anthem below:

Are you excited? Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to go on air from June 17. It will be live on Jio Cinema this time. A lot of names are doing the rounds of gossip mills as probable contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. From , Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora, Pooja Gor to Umar Riaz, there are a lot of rumours about the stars who are going to enter the show. However, nothing is fixed yet. Latest is that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.