The digital version of Bigg Boss began amidst the Coronavirus with Karan Johar as the host. Now, the second season of the show is going to begin. There are a lot of speculations and discussions around Bigg Boss OTT 2. From its contestants to the host, fans want to know all the details of the show. Of late, it is being reported that Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan. He has been the host and dost of Bigg Boss for ages and now, it seems he is all set to take over Bigg Boss OTT 2. But what about the contestants? There is great secrecy around the list of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT.

Are these the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT?

Now, if the latest post by Bigg Boss Tak is anything to go by, some of the big names from the TV industry have been approached to be a part of the show. Names like Fahmaan Khan, , Umar Riaz, Faisal Shaikh, Awez Dabar and Jiya Shankar are on the list. However, there is no confirmation on any of this yet. Another tweet by Bigg Boss Tak also shares that one famous star from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be a part of 's show. No name has been mentioned in the tweet. The makers of the show are yet to share the official list of contestants, show details and more.

Check out Bigg Boss Tak's tweets below:

EXCLUSIVE! #BiggBoss_Tak Umar Riaz, Fahmaan Khan, Aditya Narayane, Faisal Shaikh, Awez Darbar and Jiya Shankar are in talks and have been speculated as contestants for Bigg Boss OTT S02 While few contestants names are almost locked, and others are in advanced talks. pic.twitter.com/NyKYhPDgz5 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 20, 2023

Rumor has it that one of the main lead cast of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein show is in talks for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 ? ? Stay Tuned!#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 20, 2023

It remains to be seen who will finally be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Rajeev Sen's name has also been making the rounds of the internet for the reality show.

Last season, it was Divya Agarwal who won the show. was the host while contestants like Shamila Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and others got to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.