Falaq Naaz participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress was eliminated last week due to low votes. It was a shocking moment for her fans and friends inside the house. Falaq made a few friends and also a few enemies inside the house. She also voiced her opinions as and when required. Recently, in an interview, Falaq Naaz opened up on her broken bond with Dipika Kakar. They both worked together in Sasural Simar Ka and were thick as thieves but drifted apart. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Is Jiya Shankar REALLY interested in Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan or her jealousy is only to win? VOTE NOW

Falaq Naaz expresses her feelings over the broken friendship with Dipika Kakar

Falaq Naaz shares that Dipika will remain in her prayers all her life. But she is unfortunately not a part of her life now. Falaq says that she expected Dipika to stay in touch and be the person that she is, she would want people close to her to talk to her. She couldn't take her ignorance. Falaq says that the only complaint she has from Dipika is that she did not even have time to talk to her. Falaq reveals the last she spoke to her was when Saba, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister was getting married. Dipika told her that she was getting those laddoos for her but Falaq was quite hurt and upset by them and told her that she does not want laddoos but her friendship. Dipika told her that she had already given her justification and would not do it anymore. Falaq asked her to keep being happy. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reacts to her participation in Bigg Boss 17 [Exclusive]

Watch Falaq Naaz's Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

Falaq Naaz reveals what behaviour of Dipika hurt her the most

In an interview with and online entertainment news portal, Falaq shared that Dipika did not even call or message her once after learning about her brother, Sheezan Khan's arrest in the Tunisha Sharma case. Dipika Kakar had met Shafaq Naaz at the clinic once and talked to her about Sheezan's arrest. This apparently hurt Falaq a lot. And she knew now things could not go back to what they were. Falaq says that when something as catastrophic as her brother's arrest happened, she felt Dipika would reach out but the Sasural Simar Ka actress didn't. It was then she knew that her friendship with the actress was over forever. However, before signing off Faalq does ask that no matter how busy a girl is in her sasural, how come she cannot talk to her friends or meet them in 2 or 3 months? What are your thoughts on this? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reveals her top 3; says Avinash Sachdev will now play a strong game [Exclusive]