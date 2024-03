Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in controversy every now and then. Since his victory in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, the YouTuber has often been seen in the news for mostly wrong reasons. Whether his name has been dragged into an alleged drug case or he has indulged in fights with other content creators, Elvish Yadav certainly is finding it difficult to manage his newfound popularity. While the above-mentioned controversies were still manageable for the YouTuber, the new controversy involving him and Munawar Faruqui has created huge trouble for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, so much so that he recently issued a public apology for it. Also Read - After resolving issues with Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern, Elvish Yadav lands in trouble again as PFA Welfare Officer makes serious allegations

Elvish Yadav apologizes for hurting Hindu sentiments

For those unaware, Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui have always been at indirect loggerheads due to the fact that they belong to different religions. It so happened that at a recent celebrity match conducted for charity, which included celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kunal Kemmu, and others, Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui too participated in the same match. Now, a picture went viral from the same match where Munawar Faruqui was seen clicking a selfie with Elvish Yadav. The picture went viral, after which Elvish was questioned about being a true Hindu. Elvish issued a statement where he said that he cannot just pick a random fight with Munawar in a public place and how both were just behaving cordially with each other.

However, Elvish has now issued a public apology where he has captioned the video as 'I am sorry.' The YouTuber states that since his picture with Munawar Faruqui went viral, not only has he been questioned about being a true Hindu but he has also been receiving death threats. He openly stated that for him, his religion is his top priority and how thousands of Munawar can be easily sacrificed by him when it comes to being true to his religion.

As of now, Munawar Faruqui hasn't reacted to Elvish's video. It would be interesting to see if the Bigg Boss 17 winner will react to the ongoing situation at all or if he will let it pass.