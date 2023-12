Puneet Superstar had entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 and got evicted within 24 hours. His untidy and strange behaviour in the house made Bigg Boss take this decision. Puneet Superstar bashed Bigg Boss for it and also called the makers unfair. He made videos and even songs trolling the show. Puneet has always been known for his strange ways of making videos on social media. Now, he has made another video that has gone viral. This time Puneet Superstar has opened up about his love for an actress. He has been speaking about Urfi Javed in his video on Instagram. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi to Urfi Javed: These young TV actresses stunned fans with their bold and hot avatars

Urfi rose to fame post her stint in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. She is known for her bold outfits. She makes different outfits from day-t0-day materials like bottles, pins, mobile charges and what not. She confidently wears the bold outfits and never fears from being trolled. She has been arrested for wearing such bold outfits as well but the diva never gets scared. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who slayed the no-panty outfit trend

Puneet Superstar proposes Urfi Javed

She has always proved that her love for styling is way more important than the trolling. Now, Puneet Superstar has a special proposal for Urfi. Yes, he took to Instagram to propose Urfi Javed for marriage. In the video, Puneet is seen sitting in his car and confessing his love for Urfi Javed. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: These stars confessed to having a crush on Bollywood celebs

He said, "Uorfi yaar main aap se bohot pyar karta hoon. Uorfi Javed. Main aapko bohot dino se ek baat kehna chahta tha lekin keh nahi paya tha. Aapse bohot pyar karta hoon. Aur yaar mujhe aap jaise hi ladki ki talaash thi. Please yaar aap se haath jod ke request hai mere pyar ko accept kar lo. Main aapse shaadi karna chahta hoon yaar. Please." This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at Puneet Superstar's video here:

Well, this is not clear if the video is true or Puneet is just playing a prank. However, many fans have reacted to the video and trolled Puneet.

Talking about Urfi, she has been a part of TV shows like Meri Durga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others.