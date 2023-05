Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to entertain the masses for a long time. The characters and the stars have become very familiar among the masses. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma managed to get enough recognition through the show. New Entry Harshad Arora also became a fans' favourite immediately. However, the sad news is that the stars are bidding adieu to the show. Yes, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But whispers are being heard that one of these stars has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora shares a farewell post; Fans don't want to bid adieu to Satya [View Reactions]

Who from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio should enter Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is soon going to roll. This time, it will be who will be hosting the show. So rumours are doing the rounds of gossip mills that the makers have approached someone from Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora to get locked up in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Though there is no confirmation at all on anything yet, we conducted a poll asking fans who among the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio should enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The results will leave you shocked. While all three stars have a great fan following, it seems Ayesha Singh's fan following is the strongest. She won the poll by 67 percent. Following her is who received 22 percent votes. The last is Satya meaning who got only 11 percent votes. Aishwarya Sharma is not on the list because she has already quit the show to be part of 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is in South Africa with other contestants shooting for the show.

Check out Bigg Boss OTT 2 poll results below:

Amba gets hospitalized and reveals the truth of Satya's biological dad

While Ayesha Singh has already confirmed that she is quitting the show, Harshad Arora shared a video yesterday as farewell to his character Satya. Fans simply didn't want to believe that he is leaving the show.

Watch Harshad Arora's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Arora (@harshadaroraoficial)

As per reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to witness a leap of 20 years. Sai, Satya and Virat's story will end and it will focus on Saavi and Vinayak. Which means new actors will come in to play grown up Saavi and Vinu.