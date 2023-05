Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone excited. Fans are eager to know who all are going to get locked up inside the house. Last season, it was Divya Agarwal who emerged as the winner of the show. It was hosted by Karan Johar. This time, it is Salman Khan who is going to take charge as the host. Though there is no confirmation, several reports suggest that Salman Khan will be the host and a promo will be out soon. As everyone is speculating about the contestants, rumours had it that Aditya Narayan will also be a part of it. However, he has now clarified.

Is going to Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Taking to his social media account, singer and host Aditya Narayan stated that he will not participate in any reality show. He said that Khatron Ke Khiladi was his first and last where fans saw him as a participant. He said that it was once in a lifetime experience and he will forever cherish that. But he is definitely not participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Check out his post below:

#AdityaNarayan clarifies on rumours about him participating in #BiggBossOTT2. says he will never participate in any reality show. pic.twitter.com/ozWPvSeqMd — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) May 22, 2023

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Apart from Aditya Narayan, names of stars like Fahmaan Khan, Umar Riaz, Rajeev Sen, Pooja Gor, Sambhavana Seth, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and more are doing the rounds of the internet as the probable contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there is no confirmation yet from the makers or the stars. In fact, it is also being rumoured that one of the stars from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also been approached to be a part of the show. , Ayesha Singh and are expected to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin soon. But will any of them get locked up in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Only time will tell.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, it is being reported that 's first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be with . The time and on air date of the show is yet to be shared by the makers. But one can say with Salman Khan being on board, it will be sure exciting.