Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on its way. After the successful first season, the makers are all set to ring in its second season but with a twist. Unlike the first season, this time Salman Khan will take up the responsibility of being the host. Last season, Karan Johar hosted the show. There is a lot of excitement around Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it's contestants. Names of many TV celebrities are coming to the fore as probable contestants of the show. Recently, rumours went rife that one of the lead stars of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been approached to be a part of the show. The news comes in when reports of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are ruling the headlines.

Yes, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is reportedly going to witness a leap of 20 years and the current star cast of the show will not feature in it. In fact, Ayesha Singh has already confirmed her exit from the show and said that it's happening because the story has to move forward. Though Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora will be exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, who among the trio will enter the controversial Bigg Boss OTT house? There is no confirmation on any but we all can do the guessing game. All the three have managed to create a great fan base for themselves thanks to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it will be interesting to see their real personalities in Bigg Boss OTT. Until any confirmation, here's a poll for you to take. Who among , Ayesha Singh, would you like to see in Bigg Boss OTT?

Take the poll below and let us know.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma was also among the leads of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But she has already marked her exit and is currently in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Since she is already a part of the stunt-based show, probability of her entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is very less.

Names of other stars like Umar Riaz, Fahmaan Khan, Rajeev Sen, Faisal Shaikh and more are doing the rounds of the internet as probable contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. We will have to wait and watch!