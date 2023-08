The result of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has marked the end of the season, yet certain events within the house continue to generate attention. Notably, a headline-making incident revolves around the second runner-up, Manisha Rani, and Mahesh Bhatt. The incident occurred during Family Week when Mahesh Bhatt visited to meet Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt raises fingers at Manisha Rani

During the visit, Mahesh Bhatt embraced and kissed Manisha Rani in a manner that left her feeling uneasy. This situation prompted Pooja Bhatt to break her silence and raise her fingers at Manisha Rani's character. In an interview, Pooja Bhatt criticised Manisha, asserting that when she embraces and seeks affection from other contestants, there is no issue. Pooja emphasised that individual perceptions shape the way the world is perceived, and not everyone views situations similarly.

Pooja Bhatt speaks this on Mahesh Bhatt kissing Manisha Rani

Pooja Bhatt said, "No one has a problem when Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for them. I believe people have forgotten how we observe the world. We do not view the world as it is. Good luck to all who believe this."Pooja also stressed that neither she nor Mahesh Bhatt feel the need to offer an explanation for their actions. Mahesh Bhatt's actions of hugging and kissing Abhishek Malhan and JD Hadid were also highlighted, with the implication that Manisha's supporters are becoming increasingly concerned.

Manisha Rani Touched Mahesh Bhatt's feet

When Mahesh Bhatt visited during Family Week, Manisha Rani demonstrated respect by touching his feet and expressing gratitude for the meeting. During the interactions with the other contestants, Mahesh Bhatt hugged Manisha Rani and kissed her hand, a gesture that appeared to make her uncomfortable, as evident from her facial expressions.

People are still interested in Bigg Boss ott 2

In summary, the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has not ended the interest in the audience even after its finale, particularly the incident involving Manisha Rani, Mahesh Bhatt, and Pooja Bhatt's response. Now, People are reacting to it in different ways.