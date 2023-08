Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been running successfully and has reached the final days. Ahead of the grand finale, Bigg Boss invited family members of the contestants to meet them. Pooja Bhatt, the potential player of the new season, got a chance to meet her dearest father Mahesh Bhatt. During the family week, the veteran director entered the Bigg Boss house for the second time. The first time he came in Bigg Boss season to meet Sunny Leone. Years later Pooja Bhatt has revealed why he specially went to the Salman Khan show to meet the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes the first finalist of Salman Khan show; Pooja Bhatt says, 'badly played' [WATCH]

In the same episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt revealed she urged her father Mahesh Bhatt to go Bigg Boss 5 and meet Sunny Leone. Because Pooja who was working on her project Jism 2 then believed that Sunny would be a perfect fit for the film. Taking to housemates, the Sadak actress was recorded telling them that her father came to Bigg Boss house for the second time. The first time was during season 5 of the popular tv show when Sunny Leone was in the house. She revealed that she wanted to cast her in Jism 2.

She was directing Jism 2 and could wait for 6 months to know if Sunny Leone is interested in her film. She had never worked in films by then and Pooja asked her father to go and meet her because he can tell in seconds if a person is capable of acting in films or not. Hence he specially came to Bigg Boss to meet Sunny Leone and offer a film. He told her that Pooja Bhatt is making a film and asked if she is interested. She accepted the offer with a big yes and they went on to a film, revealed Pooja in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

When Mahesh Bhatt was about to leave Pooja Bhatt reminded him of his last visit when he had come to the Bigg Boss house to meet Sunny Leone. He said Bigg Boss seems to be a lucky charm for the Bhatt family. All contestants thanked Bigg Boss for inviting their family members. The show is now heading to the grand finale which is expected to happen soon in August 2023.