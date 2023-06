Bigg Boss has become a favourite show of all. Fans desperately wait for its new season. And well, much to the delight of all, now Bigg Boss OTT has also taken shape. Last season, it was Karan Johar who hosted Bigg Boss OTT. This time, it is the mighty Salman Khan who will take up the stage as host. Fans are extremely excited to know all the details about Bigg Boss OTT 2. Though the final contestants' list is still under wraps, we now know the premiere date. Also Read - When Salman Khan asked Govinda to step down from Judwaa due to this shocking reason

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to premiere on June 17, 2023. It will go live on JioCinema. The makers released a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 that has Salman Khan dancing. The promo starts with saying, "Is baar sabki itni lagegi, ki aapki madat lagegi." Then we see Salman Khan dancing his heart out. It appears that there is going to be a new twist to Bigg Boss OTT as a line in the caption reads, "Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap." Fans are already super excited fro the show. Well, 17th June is not very far, isn't it. Once again people would be high on Bigg Boss fever!

Check out Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo below:

As per several new reports, TV stars like , Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Umar Riaz, and many more will enter the house. Reportedly, social media sensation Faisal Shaikh too will take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there is no confirmation on any of the names as yet. The stars as well as the makers are maintaining complete secrecy on the same. Let's wait and watch. If reports are to be believed, the contestants are going to be under house arrest in a jungle theme set up. There will be fewer amenities and won't have the luxury to enjoy comfortable sofas, chairs and fully-quipped bathroom. They will have to survive with a kit given to them. Well, Who would you tike to see entering the Bigg Boss OTT house? Tweet to us and let us know. Until then, for more entertainment news, stay tuned.