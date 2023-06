Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to hit JioCinema on June 17. Salman Khan has taken up the charge to host the show. Just yesterday, the makers of the show dropped the anthem video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it went viral in no time. Quite a few new elements have been introduced by the makers to make the latest season as interesting as possible. From Live Interactivity to Multicamera streaming, it will have it all. Now, all the eyes are on the list of contestants of the latest season. Reports suggest that Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra have also been approached. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced his poster from her bathroom with another hunk [Watch Video]

A report in Pinkvilla, businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra has been approached by the makers to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Kunal Kamra, the comedian, has also been approached. Both the personalities appear fit for the show but there is no clarity if they have given a positive nod to the show or not. A lot of names are making it to the headlines as the probable contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Recently, whispers were being heard that Ayesha Singh has also been approached. The actress has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the show is headed for a leap and there is a strong buzz that she has been approached to be a part of it. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Check out Bigg Boss OTT anthem featuring and Raftaar below:

Apart from these stars, names of celebs like , Faisal Shaikh, Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar, and many more are said to be the probable contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show will go live on June 17 and finally fans will get to see the exact list of stars entering the house. It is being reported that the theme of Bigg Boss oTT 2 is jungle.

The last season of the show was won by Divya Agarwal. It was hosted by . Pratik Sehajpal who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT got a direct entry in Bigg Boss 15.