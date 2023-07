Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has now become a very popular name. The YouTuber has achieved enormous fame thanks to Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is among the strongest contestants of Salman Khan's show and fans are loving him for playing the game with utmost honesty and sincerity. Even Salman Khan appreciated him for his game. Now outside the house, Abhishek Malhan has made it to the headlines because of Urfi Javed as she called him a liar. Don't rack your brains, we will tell you what's the connection. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens in awe of Abhishek Malhan giving it back to Bebika Dhurve; call him the main character of Weekend Ka Vaar [Check Rections]

Urfi Javed SLAMS Abhishek Malhan

Urfi Javed, who became all the more famous after Bigg Boss OTT 1, took to her Insta stories to share a video in which Abhishek Malhan is talking about Urvashi Rautela and Urfi Javed. In the video he says he had an opportunity to work with Urvashi Rautela but he rejected it as he was not getting paid for it. The deal was on a barter system and he was not okay with it. Then his agent asked him to do a video with Urfi Javed, and he declined. Reacting to this, Urfi Javed said that she did know Abhishek Malhan until Bigg Boss OTT 2. She further added, "I wonder why is he lying. There was no such music video ever! Period". Urfi then posted a video saying, "Agar aapki itni bhi value nahi ki log aapko paise de aapke kaam ke liye, toh how and why will they make you choose who will star opposite you. I have no idea about the music video. Nobody asked me, he just had to drop my name." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 PROMO: Salman Khan calls out Falaq Naaz-Pooja Bhatt’s double standards towards Abhishek Malhan; netizens praise the host

Talking about Abhishek Malhan, he was in danger zone last week. He was nominated by Bigg Boss for breaking the house rules. He was discussing nominations with Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri. All the three contestants got nominated because of the same. Unfortunately, Akanksha Puri got eliminated over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Audience saved Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar with heavy votes. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan praised Abhishek Malhan for his transparent behaviour in the house and his connection with Pooja Bhatt.