Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended on August 14. Elvish Yadav created history by being the first wild card contestant to win the show. He has a massive fan following and won the show with a huge margin. Post the show, he was also felicitated by the Harayana CM. Elvish has been on his career high since he won Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, Elvish has now got into an ugly fight. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and others share heartfelt posts

Recently, Asim Riaz’s video had gone viral from his concert. During the concert, Asim Riaz openly said that no one can come and take his or Sidharth Shukla’s place in Bigg Boss. For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 was a hit season and got the highest TRPs. Sidharth Shukla had won the show and Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Asim Riaz fondly remembers Sid during a concert, says, 'Nobody can replace us'

Elvish Yadav hits back at Asim Riaz

Asim was indirectly hitting it at Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. It happened so that after Asim spoke about him and Sidharth, the crowd started taking Elvish’s name. Asim then said that he comes live and talks about his numbers and followers. After saying so Asim also showed up the middle finger. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: 10 things that made him the most loved Bigg Boss winner

This did not go well with Elvish Yadav. Elvish has now reacted to the video. He went live on Instagram and called Asim irrelevant and a clout chaser. He also said that he does not want to get into any controversy but Asim started it.

Elvish mentioned that he would have appreciated it if Asim had the guts to say it on his face.

Watch Elvish Yadav talking about Asim:

However, netizens are supporting Asim Riaz in this. Some feel it was unnecessary, but it is the fact that nobody can take Asim or Sidharth’s place.

One of the users wrote, “Illiterate FD for a reason!!! Dude Asim didn’t even mention any one name but someone's ass is burning. Secondly, he ain’t scared of anyone that’s the reason he addressed this openly in public. Now keep on crying by his name. #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad.”

Illiterate FD for a reason!!! ? Dude Asim didn’t even mention any one name but someone's ass is burning. ? Secondly, he ain’t scared of anyone that’s the reason he addressed this openly in public. Now keep on crying by his name.?#AsimRiaz #AsimSquadpic.twitter.com/ckpwhQwv8L — Ayesha (@Ayesha_Asim13) September 11, 2023

Another user wrote, “In the show, you had praised #AsimRiaz for votes now you have humiliated Asim to create hype for yourself it shows how big a hypocrite you are Shame on you you have to do such despicable things just to get fame."

In the show, you had praised #AsimRiaz for votes now you have humiliated Asim to create hype for yourself it shows how big a hypocrite you are Shame on you you have to do such despicable things just to get fame ??#AsimSquadhttps://t.co/JvU22A31lv…https://t.co/o1jluJ3OpF — Rahul ᴬˢᶦᵐ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (@Admirer_Of_Asim) September 11, 2023

A user wrote, "Some newbies think ,they can surpass the level of #AsimRiaz The name which #AsimRiaz has made for himself as a newcomer in this industry ,you will have to take many rebirths. Even His dialogues nd monologues were popular then your name,a fckn sensation he was @imrealasim"

Some newbies think ,they can surpass the level of #AsimRiaz

The name which #AsimRiaz has made for himself as a newcomer in this industry ,you will have to take many rebirths. Even His dialogues nd monologues were popular then your name,a fckn sensation he was@imrealasim pic.twitter.com/Fsm7j9LeNm — نعمان حسن✨ (@I_am_Dah_Dude) September 11, 2023

Take a look at a few more tweets:

To the so called OTT contestants, heard your MV’s are coming. Let me take u 4 years back, Asim Riaz was the first contestant post BB to start the trend of MV’s with one of the biggest label. Now don’t compare class with crass. ?#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/qpvAbMmww8 — Ayesha (@Ayesha_Asim13) September 11, 2023

His fans are saying GAMLA CHOR #ElvishYadav dint use #AsimRiaz name. But we are not blind like there fans he is using Asim pic as thumbnail for views. I can understand daddy Asim ka naam pa views chaiye beta ko. pic.twitter.com/5c6ZuKB2OJ — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ ? (@AsimRiazworld) September 11, 2023

Think twice before talking against #AsimRiaz , it takes alot of hardwork , consistency , self believe , never give up attitude etc ... to be in the place ... @imrealasim is in today . before you judge someone walk a mile in his shoes ❤️✨#AsimSquad #TeamAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/EXy2lFfUqs — Team Asim Riaz Official ? (@IamAsimRiaz1) September 11, 2023

Watch Elvish Yadav's interview here:

What are your views on Asim Riaz and Elvish Yadav's fiasco?