Elvish Yadav, the famous social media influencer and YouTuber, has a lot of fans who love him immensely. He's been making headlines ever since he won Bigg Boss OTT 2. The hype around is ceasing to die down and there is now buzz that he will also be part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17. Interestingly, Elvish created history on BB OTT 2 by winning the show, despite joining as a wildcard contestant. And now, Elvish has another reason to celebrate. The young star has bought a new house and he shared the amazing news on YouTube with his followers.

Elvish Yadav shows off his new home

Elvish has purchased a new home, and he gave his fans a sneak peek on YouTube. While showing off the house, Elvish mentioned that he's visiting his new home for the first time after Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, the new house is still under construction. Reacting to the post, Elvish's fans showed a lot of love for him. One user wrote, "It's really inspiring to see Elvish, who comes from a small village, has achieved so much at such a young age.” Many fans had similar things to say about Elvish, proving that he is admired quite a lot.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 top 5 contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a much-talked-about show. The top 5 contestants, including Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, were the centre of attraction. Abhishek Malhan came in second place, and Manisha Rani was the third runner-up. Even after leaving the show, these contestants are still making news.

Is Elvish Yadav to come on Bigg Boss 17?

Now that Elvish has won Bigg Boss OTT 2, people are wondering if he'll participate in Bigg Boss 17. In his vlog, Elvish hinted about it, saying, "Should I give you a hint, clue, or surprise? Will there be a YouTuber like me in Bigg Boss 17?” Well, he left fans curious about his participation in Bigg Boss 17. Elvish Yadav is a popular 25-year-old content creator. He got famous on YouTube by sharing updates about his personal life with his fans through the platform.