Bigg Boss OTT 2 does not want to get over. The show is still trending because of the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended on August 14. Elvish Yadav won the show while Abhishek Malhan and Manish Rani emerged as the first and second runner-ups. Elvish created history as he became the first wild card to win the show. However, post his win many kept saying that he was not a deserving winner. A few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz also took a dig at him during a concert. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion: Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more catch up at success bash; Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani go missing

Asim claimed that nobody can take his of Sidharth Shukla’s place. Elvish had bashed Asim after these comments. Also Read - Top TV News Of The Week: Kundali Bhagya dethrones Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Elvish Yadav’s dig at Asim, Salman Khan’s new look

Arjun Bijlani and Elvish Yadav's online argument

Now, another actor has taken a dig at Elvish Yadav. TV star Arjun Bijlani has indirectly taken a dig at Elvish Yadav.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Arjun wrote, “Big boss karke some people and their fan clubs have forgotten how to respect women. Sad !!” Arjun did not mention anyone’s name or left any hint. However, it was clearly for Elvish. Elvish did not keep quiet and replied to Arjun’s tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav blasts Asim Riaz for his comment 'No one can take my or Sidharth Shukla's place'

Trending Now

He posted his tweet and wrote, “Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho." Take a look at their banter here:

Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho? https://t.co/FHyyzuYJUM — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) September 17, 2023

Fans react to Elvish and Arjun's banter

Post this conversation, many people on social media supported Elvish while many supported Arjun as well. One user supported Arjun and wrote, “I feel ashamed that I liked you once... Biggboss k winners ka level is going down with every passing season.” Another supported Elvish and wrote, “Guru k sath khelega to esa hi hoga.”

Earlier, Elvish was seen in Jiya Shankar’s Vlogs. A clip from Jiya Shankar's vlog is going viral where Elvish called himself the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as people trolled him earlier. Post this many trolled Elvish and Jiya took to X to share a note.

She wrote, “Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate !I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me - that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that deserved to win !As if this would make any difference go ahead say what you want to ! Rest its not my fight , not my words ! But still want to spread hate ? Go ahead waste your energy on stupid things. Love you too.”

Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate !

I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me - that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that ? deserved to win !

As… — Jiyaa Shankar (@heyshankar_) September 16, 2023

Watch Elvish Yadav's interview here:

Well, looks like the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fever is not ending so soon.