Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has a huge fan following on social media. Recently, the internet sensation landed himself in trouble when he slapped a man at a restaurant in Jaipur. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, an unknown man commented on Elvish's family which left the latter angry. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and more; THESE 14 celebrities to be contestants in Rohit Shetty's show?

On Sunday evening, the 26-year-old Elvish Yadav left everyone shocked as he slapped the man. The incident took place at a huge profile restaurant in Jaipur. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Police officers reached the spot on time. The identity of the man is yet unknown. Well, Elvish's PR has not yet commented on his action, but an audio clip of Elvish's statement is going viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui fans get into an ugly social media war after the latter mocks the former's eviction

Watch Elvish Yadav's video slapping a man

A look at Elvish Yadav's statement

Here's how fans reacted

Elvish Yadav Took Action Into His Hands When A Abuser Was Abusing His Family ! Very Well Done ! ELVISH IS ALWAYS RIGHT#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/xhWPiHc1Ta — (क्षत्रिय)ELVISH ARMY ? ? (@Chhatriya1997) February 12, 2024

Jutte khane Wale kam karoge to pele bhi jaoge #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy? ELVISH IS ALWAYS RIGHT — ????? ?????? ? (@BHANU_SHARMA___) February 12, 2024

In the audio clip, Elvish said that he is neither fond of fighting, nor raising his hand. He always minds his own business. He even said that he poses with people, who ask for pictures. He said that police and security people rushed, which meant that the man had done something wrong. Elvish said that if someone abuses his mother or sister, then he will not leave them.