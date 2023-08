Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is the latest craze on social media. The young man from Haryana created a record of sorts as he got 250 million plus votes on the grand finale of the show. He is now back in Haryana. Elvish Yadav met with the CM of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar who gave him a bouquet. He also tweeted that people from Haryana where making waves in all fields of life. We could see Elvish Yadav in a blue shirt. The winner also met his supporters in Gurgaon. Fans of the YouTuber said that over three lakh people had gathered there. This was apparently confirmed by police sources. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has a grand meet-up with 3 lakhs plus fans; Harayana CM praises YouTuber

Is Elvish Yadav going to join the BJP?

There are a lot of rumours that Elvish Yadav is going to join the BJP. But he said that he has no plans for that as of now. Many feel that he is definitely going to get a ticket from BJP in the coming days. In the media, he was quoted as saying, "It was a special feeling meeting our CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised my work. Regarding my future, I have not decided anything yet. Haryana CM is meeting me to give his blessings." Elvish Yadav has been seen with a number of political leaders. Netizens are discussing how he has connections in high places.

In the past, we have seen his pics with Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani. The latter also asked what was Elvish Yadav doing on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He also met the leader of Himachal Pradesh. Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of Lalu Yadav had openly supported him on social media.

Netizens have mixed reactions

People had different reactions to CM Manohar Lal Khattar being present at the felicitation ceremony for Elvish Yadav. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media...

भारत माता की जय ! उत्साह और उमंग से भरपूर युवाओं के इस अपार जनसमूह ने एकजुट होकर जो शक्ति प्रदर्शित की है वो निश्चित रूप से अमृत काल में भारत को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने और नशा मुक्त समाज बनाने में सहायक होगी। गुरुग्राम में हरियाणा के युवाओं की ऊर्जा का साक्षी बना।… pic.twitter.com/PYrnoNPEH5 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 20, 2023

खट्टर जी देश के पहले ऐसे मुख्यमंत्री हैं, जिनकी लोकप्रियता इतनी कम है कि उन्हें बिग बॉस जैसे शो के विजेता के "Meet Up" में उसके फैंस से अपनी लोकप्रियता को बढ़ावा देने की आवश्यकता हो रही है। जैसे कोई खिलाड़ी अंतर्राष्ट्री मैडल लेकर आया होगा, ऐसे हाथ पकड़ के चल रहे है। ? — Joshi JI (@JoshiJi_) August 20, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is a prolific digital creator. His systumm line was become viral. Even Alia Bhatt showed support for him. Kamaal R Khan has trolled him in his video.