Yay! The weekend is here and this week there will be a lot of drama in the episodes of our favourite reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, and Dance Deewane 3. So, without further delay, let's take a look at what can happen in the upcoming episodes of television's top reality shows. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'You are already my winner', ahead of finale Shilpa Shetty roots for sister Shamita Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3

This will be the most important week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Last week, we saw the semi-finale of the show wherein Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shukla got eliminated. Now, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi are the finalists of the show. Many thought this would be the finale week of the show but that is not true. Yes, we will not see the finale of the show this week. This week Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3 will be have a merge episode. Yes, we will see the finalists promoting the show on Dance Deewane 3 along with Rohit Shetty. They were spotted by the paps on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Dance Deewane 3 will have an amazing episode where all the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants will have some moments with them. We will also see Madhuri Dixit's fun game with Rohit Shetty. Bharti and Haarsh will be hosting the show and hence we will get a lot of entertainment from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan has a savage retort for Nishant Bhat after he denies mentioning her in the show

Bigg Boss OTT

Today is an important day for all Bigg Boss OTT fans. Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Nishant Bhat are the finalists of the show now. They have made the show quite interesting. The show will get its winner today. This is the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and it will be interesting to see who will be the first winner of this show. The grand finale will be a super hit one and we will also get to know a lot of details about Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Will Divya Agarwal miss out on a berth to Bigg Boss 15 starting from October 3? This is what we know