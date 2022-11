Singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame is married Sameer Uddain since 2016 but she is not too keen to embrace motherhood and or have a child of her own. She plans to have an orphanage where she can nurture children and give them the life they deserve. Also Read - Neha Bhasin and bestie Sunanda Wong raise the temperature with their beach babe avatars; pictures set internet ablaze

Speaking to Hindustan Times about not embracing motherhood, Neha said, "I am not going to be a mother in this life. I want to have an orphanage, where I nurture at least 10 to 12 children, give them education, love and the life they deserve. I never had a dream or a maternal instinct to have my own children.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan; a look at bikini babes who raised the mercury levels on Salman Khan's show

She added that she has always felt a lot about orphan kids and since childhood she was clear in her head that she wanted to adopt. Later, she thought to herself that instead of adopting just one child, why not do something bigger. She said that in the next two-three years, she will start working towards opening an orphanage. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin wows with her sultry avatar, flaunts her booty in a dress made of corset and chains [View Pics]

Neha recently celebrated her birthday alongside her close friends , Umar Riaz, Zeeshan Khan among others at the bash. In one of her videos, the singer was seen dancing on the table at the party and the clip went instantly viral on the internet.

In April, Neha had released her latest track Parwah featuring Rashami Desai. The song has been shot in the slums of Mumbai. She said that the song is an emotion that will connect with many women out there. She also said that the song speaks of my journey where she has fought against all odds right from being judged all her life for being herself.