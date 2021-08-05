Bigg Boss OTT: On a scale of 1-5, how excited are you for the Karan Johar-hosted show? VOTE NOW

As you might be aware, a new version of Bigg Boss is about to commence. The promos are already out. Called Bigg Boss OTT, the show will be hosted by filmmaker . While singer has been confirmed as a contestant of the show, there are a lot of names doing the rounds for both the web version and the TV version Bigg Boss 15, hosted by . The list of probables includes , , , Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, , , Tejaswi Prakash, , , , and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant approached for the show? The singer answers

One unique thing about the show is that the janta gets to decide who goes further, judging them on their tasks and overall gameplay in the Bigg Boss house and the interest level they bring to the show. In a promo video, Salman said, "The platform (Voot) will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks, and more."

The web version also promises to be very OTT (over the top). "Iss baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top ki TV par ban ho jaaega. TV par mai host karunga, boot mein, suit mein, taaki use pehle aap dekho Voot pe," Salman had said in a promo.

So we’re asking you how excited are you for the show? With not a lot of fresh content owing to the pandemic, do you feel it has the potential to be a raging success?

The show will premiere on August 8.