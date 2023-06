Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, and automatically the excitement for the show has been doubled. Season 1 was a dud but still managed to grab eyeballs, while Karan Johar was the host of the show, and fans immensely missed Salman as they felt he was the perfect host, and their prayers were answered. This season, Tiger 3 is the host, and there are reports that the show has finalised their contestants. The first promo with Salman Khan was out and the fans were happy high. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: List of contestants we may see on Salman Khan show [Watch video]

The final list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2

The final list of contestants has been released, and it is confirmed that they will be participating on Salman Khan's show. Poonam Pandey, Awez Darbar, Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Mahesh Poojary, Faisal Sheikh, , Anurag Davol, and Sunidee Chauhan are reportedly the final names.

This year's concept of Bigg Boss OTT is that the garden has been turned into a jungle, and all these 10 contestants have to survive in this house for 6 weeks, reportedly. It will be streaming on Jio Cinemas for 24 hours, and the superstar host will come every weekend to announce the evicted contestants and take the class of the other ones. The fans are super elated for this one, as it kicks off on June 17 or 18. The contestants too will be more alert this time, as it's Salman Khan, and they have been watching him as Bigg Boss host over the years.

Salman Khan's long association with Bigg Boss has brought him all the success and made him the most popular celebrity on TV as a host and it will be interesting too see how long will SK continue to be on Bigg Boss OTT, will it be a massive hit like Bigg Boss, only time can tell?