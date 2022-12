Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal won hearts with her performance in 's reality show. Her constant tiff with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal grabbed a lot of attention. Recently, the diva celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends on Monday, December 5. The actress threw a lavish birthday bash and marked the social day. Her birthday party was attended by several celebs. Last night, Divya took to her Instagram handle and announced that she got engaged. The actress got engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Urfi Javed, Tina Datta and more TV divas who loved to pose topless on Instagram [View Pics]

Apurva proposed to his ladylove on her 30th birthday with a ring. The actress shared pictures from their romantic engagement and was on cloud nine. Divya and Apurva hugged each other as they posed for perfect snaps. In one of the pictures, Divya was seen flaunting her ring. She made her relationship official as she wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal to make her Bollywood debut with a big production banner? Here's what we know

Take a look at Divya Agarwal's romantic pictures with Apurva Padgaonkar -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Soon after Divya shared pictures from her engagement; netizens flooded the comments section. Also Read - Charu Asopa, Nisha Rawal and more: TV actresses who accused their partners of cheating

Well, Divya's engagement with Apurva comes after nine months after she broke her ties with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. Post, Bigg Boss OTT Divya issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no more together. Her statement read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, and expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

Well, Varun took to his Twitter handle and shared a smiley emoji, and netizens were left divided by his tweet. A look at Varun Sood's tweet -

? — Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022

On the work front, Divya's recent song 'Resham Ka Rumal' created a storm on the internet. Divya has participated in Splistvilla 10, Ace of Space 1, and Bigg Boss OTT. She even made her acting debut with Ragini MMS: Returns 2.