Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT. She was one of the strongest players since the start and was known for playing the game all alone. We have all loved Bigg Boss but this time it was on an OTT platform and this version turned out to be a huge hit. We could see the contestants for 24 hours. Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat were the finalists of the show. Divya Agarwal's boyfriend, Varun Sood is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is also the finalist now. After winning Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal is called the queen of reality shows. However, now, fans are waiting to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Divya Agarwal spoke about her participation in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is something I am very scared of. Jaise Varun kehta hai ki Bigg Boss uske liye bilkul nahi hai aur vo nahi karna chahta Bigg Boss. Vaise hi mere liye Khatron Ke Khiladi hai. I mean I don't know but it can change but I am personally very scared of all the stunts. I am scared of creepy crawlies, electric current and height. I cannot take all this. I am mentally strong. You can make me scream and shout and speak but endurance I don't know how well I can do. So for now, no Khatron Ke Khiladi is a no." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan has a savage retort for Nishant Bhat after he denies mentioning her in the show

Divya also spoke about her wedding plans with Varun Sood. Divya said, “Marriage is a big responsibility and we both understand that thing well. Not running away from that question, no not at all but marriage will happen soon once we plan our life. It is a responsible commitment and we have to take into consideration our families, our careers. We have not taken any such decision as of now but whenever it will happen dhanke ki chot pe hoga and everybody will be happy with it.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana celebrate Neha Bhasin's ouster; former says, 'Chundi Bahar Gayee'